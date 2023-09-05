New Orleans Pelicans Forward Trey Murphy Suffers a Knee Injury

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The New Orleans Pelicans have suffered numerous injuries over the past ten years. From Anthony Davis to Zion Williamson to Jrue Holiday to Brandon Ingram and many more have all been injured. The Pelicans had hopes of going into the 2023-2024 season injury-free.

Well, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy suffered a left meniscus injury. Murphy suffered this injury today while working out and getting ready for the upcoming season.

Murphy and the Pelicans are now faced with a major decision. If Murphy undergoes surgery then he will be out for a few months into the season, but if Murphy doesn't get surgery he can be out for six to eight weeks. The Pelicans will seek more evaluations to help determine whether Murphy will get the surgery or not.

Social Media Reacts To Trey Murphy's Injury (Some Tweets Are Explicit)

Hopefully, Murphy can bounce back fully from this injury. Murphy was poised for a huge season this upcoming year. Many had him picked for Most Improved Player of the Year. If Murphy can come back sooner rather than later the Pelicans can start their season off the right way.