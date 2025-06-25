(KPEL-FM) - Small businesses have a huge impact on an area. From their ability provide needed services and goods to employing your friends and neighbors, small business is truly the backbone of an area's economy. As areas grow, so does the influx of larger, chain stores that also provide employment opportunities, but sometimes can have an adverse effect on the local businesses who helped build the area to begin with.

Large corporations have strengths in pricing as they can buy in bulk driving down the price of items while smaller businesses have to pay the normal rate from distributors. The discussion could continue regarding the difference between small business and large corporations, but instead, the focus should be on how communities can help those small businesses in the era of free enterprise.

One way is the annual event known as Small Business Saturday promoting shopping at locally owned businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving, kicking off the holiday shopping season.

You may have seen signs that promote the idea of 'big corporations won't support your child's sports team/dance team/insert your list of community groups'. They may not even notice your next purchase, according to individuals on social media. In the programs and signs in the outfield, you'll see your corner store, local insurance agent or other local businesses helping to support these activities. There are certainly exceptions to the rule, but the vast majority of community support comes from the community.

With the ease of shopping online from sites like Amazon, Temu, Shien and more, that convenience comes at a cost. Small businesses can certainly participate in the 3rd party seller programs and other opportunities, but once again, within the giant ocean of other businesses.

Imagine if there was a way that you as a consumer could help these small businesses in your area, mostly without spending a dime? Of course, one way is to absolutely spend a dime (or more) in their stores. Along with buying things there are quite a few alternative options to supporting a small business and provide the extra exposure they wouldn't get on their own. Along with shopping in their store, here are 6 other ideas to help spread the word of local businesses here in the Lafayette area that won't cost a dime but could help keep the lights on for a locally-owned company.