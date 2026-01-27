LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL-FM) - Every year around this time, Lafayette residents may notice large trucks parking in the Cajun Field parking lot. Those trucks are loaded with carnival rides and is yet another sign that Mardi Gras is almost here. Along with the carnival rides and food is the grand stand featuring live music from the Friday before Mardi Gras until Fat Tuesday.

As the parades finish winding their way downtown and along Johnston Street, the floats pass through the festival grounds giving you the opportunity to not only ride the rides and enjoy the music but catch some beads as well.

Festival Wristband Information

Ride an unlimited number of rides at the Lafayette Mardi Gras Carnival for just $30 when you purchase online before February 12 at midnight (armbands are available for $35 after February 12th online and at the event).

One armband per person per day.

Unlimited ride wristbands are valid during certain hours and days only:

Open – Friday 5pm – Armband $35

Open – Saturday 12 Noon – Tickets Only

Open – Sunday 1pm to close – Armband $35.

Open – Monday 1pm- Armband $35 Valid From 1pm – 6pm. Tickets Only – 6pm to Closing

Open – Tuesday 11am- 6pm – Tickets Only

Le Festival de Mardi Gras Entertainment Schedule for 2026

Friday, February 13th, 2026

6:00 - 6:30 - DJ Rex

6:30 - 8:30 - Mike Dopsie & Entourage

9:30-11:00 - Adam Leger

Saturday, February 14th, 2026

4:00 - 6:30 - DJ Rex

6:30 - 8:30 - LVVRS

9:00 - 11:00 - The Chee-Weez

Sunday, February 15th, 2026

1:30 - 5:00 - Shadow Road

5:30 - 7:30 - Rusty Metoyer

8:00 - 11:00 - Lil Nate

Monday, February 16th, 2026

5:30 - 6:30 - DJ Rex

6:30 - 7:15 - Mike Broussard

7:45 - 9:00 - The Coteau Grove Band

9:30 - 11:00 - Wayne Toups

Tuesday, February 17th, 2026

10:00 - 11:00 - DJ Rex

11:00 - 1:00 - Cajun Roots

1:30 - 3:30 - HWY 90

4:00 - 6:00 - Cypress Valley

