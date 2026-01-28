(LAFAYETTE, La) - St. Patrick's Day is going to be here before you know it, and there is only one place to be to celebrate the luck of the Irish and that's Downtown Lafayette for the annual Patty in the Parc, presented by Bud Light and Deep South Productions. There is a lot to know regarding this great event, but we've got you covered with all the details. Below is everything you need to know before you head out to this year's Patty in the Parc.

Get our free mobile app

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, 2026

WHERE: Parc International in D. owntown Lafayette (200 Garfield St)

WHAT TIME: Gates open at 4:30 pm, Music starts at 5:00 pm

AGES: All ages event; Kids 10 and under are free.

Staff Graphic Staff Graphic loading...

TICKET INFO: $25 before Saturday, $30 the day of; Purchase in advance at EventBrite.com or any Legends of Lafayette locations (until Friday, March 13th at midnight, then only available at Legends Annex Downtown). Tickets will also be available at the gate.

*New for 2026 - VIP tickets - $100 gets buyer access to an exclusive area close to the stage, private restrooms – the nice-nice ones, 2 drink tix that can be used at a private VIP bar, and your very own official Patty in the Parc t-shirt.

PARKING: The parking garage at 121 E. Vermilion St. is your best option. Once that's full, there are several lots downtown (some do charge).

PATTY IN THE PARC 2026 MUSIC LINE-UP (in order of appearance):

Gerald Gruenig

DJ Digital

Keith Frank

Mannie Fresh

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

OTHER PATTY IN THE PARC EVENT INFO

DRINKS: Available for purchase. Beer, wine, mixed drinks, soft drinks, bottled water.

PAYMENT: Patty in the Parc is now cashless for food and beverage purchases. Only cards will be accepted. (Cash or card will be accepted for ticket sales, however.)

DESIGNATED DRIVER BOOTH (sponsored by Service Chevrolet Cadillac): If you're a designated driver, visit this booth to get a wristband, which gets you complimentary Mich Ultra Zero and A Game Hydration, provided by Schilling Distributing. The first 25 designated drivers to visit the booth will also get a Patty Pack.

Read More: Patty In The Parc Entertainment from 2011-2025

CHAIRS: Chairs are allowed, however, there will be lots of folks standing so keep that in mind when placing your seats down. A good idea is to "set up shop" towards the back of the park.

PHOTO BOOTH: We want to capture you in all your green glory. Be on the lookout for the SelfieBot. This self-propelled interactive Robotic Photo Booth will be zipping around the park giving you a chance to take selfies to commemorate the night.

AFTER PARTIES: The official After Patty Party is being held on the Patio of Legends Downtown across the street from Parc International.

Staff Photo/Graphic Staff Photo/Graphic loading...

CLEAR BAG POLICY: A clear bag policy will be in effect for this event. All bags are subject to be checked. Weapons are not allowed at this event.

OTHER INFO: No outside food or beverages are allowed. Please have your tickets printed out or on your phone before you get to the entrance gate. The event is rain or shine. And please, no pets.