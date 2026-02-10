LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) – It’s almost time to laissez les bon temps rouler in Acadiana, and the Ragin’ Cajuns are helping kick Mardi Gras into high gear. The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association has announced that the Friday Night Kickoff Parade will once again feature the Krewe Allons rolling through the streets of Lafayette serving as the official launch of Mardi Gras weekend festivities leading up to Fat Tuesday.

Who is Krewe Allons?

Krewe Allons is a collective created to promote the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes, giving fans a unique opportunity to celebrate Mardi Gras alongside their favorite players and coaches. NIL opportunities allow student-athletes to earn compensation through community events, partnerships, and appearances, helping the university stay competitive in recruiting and retaining talent. When local businesses and fans support NIL efforts, they’re not just backing individual players, they’re investing in the long-term success of Ragin’ Cajuns athletics. As fans have seen over the past few years, NIL has had a major impact in the successes of athletic programs.

Parade Route for Krewe Allons

The parade will follow the traditional route from “Pontiac Point” to Cajun Field, bringing plenty of crimson and white spirit to the streets.

Participants in Krewe Allons

One of the standout features of the Krewe Allons is accessibility. Acadiana area businesses and groups can secure complete floats, while individuals have the chance to ride alongside University of Louisiana student-athletes and even members of the cheerleading squad. It’s a rare opportunity to share throws, and maybe a high five with the student-athletes we cheer on across Cajuns athletics.

About the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association

GSW, a volunteer-driven organization, works closely with Lafayette Consolidated Government, local law enforcement, and participating krewes to ensure a safe and family-friendly celebration. In addition to coordinating parades, GSW produces Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette at Cajun Field, complete with carnival rides, live music, and plenty of Cajun cuisine. It's the final stop of parades throughout Madi Gras weekend and a great place to catch some beads, live music and all your favorite carnival foods.

With parades rolling straight through the festival grounds, it’s a one-stop celebration Acadiana won’t want to miss.