With Texas and Oklahoma moving into the Southeastern Conference next year, the SEC voted to keep their current 8-game conference schedule for the 2024 season. They also voted to eliminate the East & West divisions. Beginning in 2024, the top two teams will play in the SEC Championship Game.

Reaction was around college football was swift.

The idea of having a 9-team conference schedule was to play everyone in the conference every two years and play in every SEC stadium at least once every four years. By keeping the current format, there will be issues attempting to have a balanced schedule.

