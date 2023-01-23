Sean Payton Next Team Betting Odds
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is a major subject of discussion in the sports media world.
After quitting his position as head coach for the Saints a little over a year ago, he worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports for a few days during the season, with his sights set on becoming a coach of another franchise.
In addition, he reportedly wants to be paid between $20 million to $25 million annually, which would make him the highest-paid coach in NFL history.
Several teams have already interviewed Payton, while others have scheduled an interview.
Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson put together the betting odds of what a big board would likely look like if a sportsbook opened up lines of where Payton will coach next season. (This is not an official sports book betting line)
|Next Team
|Odds
|Implied Probability
|Denver Broncos
|+225
|30.8%
|Arizona Cardinals
|+300
|25.0%
|Houston Texans
|+500
|16.7%
|Carolina Panthers
|+550
|15.4%
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|12.5%
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1200
|7.7%
|Indianapolis Colts
|+1500
|6.3%
|The Field
|+2000
|4.8%
The Chargers and Buccaneers don't currently have head coach openings, while the Colts requested an interview for Payton but were denied.
If Payton coaches somewhere other than the four teams at the top (Broncos, Cardinals, Texans, Panthers) in 2023, it would be a surprise.
At the end of the 2021 season, his last in New Orleans, Payton was earning an annual salary of $9.8 million and three years left on his contract.
10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022
