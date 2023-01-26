The Saints will not play a Sean Payton-coached team twice next year.

After Carolina's hiring of Frank Reich, some Saints fans may have been happy to know the Black and Gold wouldn't face the coach that brought New Orleans back to relevancy in their own division, but things have now seemingly taken an uneasy turn.

It seems Payton fears that a member of the Denver Broncos ownership, who were previously frontrunners in the Sean Payton "sweepstakes", may be too invested in team decision-making.

Payton's detractors are viewing this as him saving face after not getting a timely second interview, and the Broncos' interest in potential first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The other team that showed significant interest in Payton was Arizona, and as recently as lunchtime today the two parties have been in contact.

But things are still nebulous, and many fans are starting to think that Sean may land back at Fox for another year of television, which would be disastrous, as the Saints would lose hold over any potential draft capital Payton could bring.

Saints fans are sure to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

