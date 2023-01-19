Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton left the franchise a little over a year ago with three years remaining on his contract, stating his desire to work in television, without closing the door on a return to coaching.

It quickly became evident Payton didn't want to be out of coaching long, as he currently either has interviewed, or will interview with the following four teams: Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers.

Any team wishing to sign Payton will have to give up assets, likely in the form of draft picks, in order for the Saints to release their contractual rights on Payton and allow him to join his next team.

In addition, the owner of the franchise will have to pay Payton a ton of money.

How much? Reportedly, Payton is seeking to set a record for highest paid NFL coach of all-time, with a salary in the ballpark of $20 to $25 million per year.

While the specifics of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's contract aren't public, various reports suggest it's close to $20 million per season.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images) loading...

Payton left the Saints for a year, and will likely return to another team as the highest paid coach in the NFL.

At the end of the 2021 season, his last in New Orleans, he was earning an annual salary of $9.8 million.

