Saints Friday Injury Report: Several Impact Players Out Against Rams

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Saints are going to be severely short-handed going into their game against the defending Super Bowl champs this weekend. 13 players appear on the Friday injury report and 7 of those have been ruled out.

Among the players ruled out are starters Marcus Davenport, James Hurst, Marshon Lattimore, and Pete Werner.

Another big name is also out, and it's someone who doesn't miss games often.

The Saints are going to seriously miss multiple time All-Pro and Pro Bowler Cam Jordan on Sunday, as he has been ruled out with an eye injury.

Here's the full list of the Saints' injured.

FP - Full Participant     LP - Limited Participant     DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

 
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CJosh AndrewsIllnessDNPLPFP
DEMarcus DavenportCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
TJames HurstConcusssionDNPDNPDNPOut
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
DECameron JordanEyeDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLPLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
SMarcus MayeAbdomenLPLPLP
GAndrus PeatTricepsDNPDNPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNPLPLP
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLPLPLP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut

The Saints take on the Rams at noon on Sunday in the Superdome.

