Saints Friday Injury Report: Several Impact Players Out Against Rams

The Saints are going to be severely short-handed going into their game against the defending Super Bowl champs this weekend. 13 players appear on the Friday injury report and 7 of those have been ruled out.

Among the players ruled out are starters Marcus Davenport, James Hurst, Marshon Lattimore, and Pete Werner.

Another big name is also out, and it's someone who doesn't miss games often.

The Saints are going to seriously miss multiple time All-Pro and Pro Bowler Cam Jordan on Sunday, as he has been ruled out with an eye injury.

Here's the full list of the Saints' injured.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints take on the Rams at noon on Sunday in the Superdome.

