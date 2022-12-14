Saints Designate Two Players to Return from IR, Place One on IR

Coming off of a bye week, one may think a team would be relatively healthy.

But that's not the case for the 4-9 New Orleans Saints.

Entering week 15 of the NFL season, the Saints first injury report of the week is 13 players deep.

Position Name Injury Wednesday LB Zack Baun Ankle DNP S J.T. Gray Hamstring LP RB Mark Ingram Knee DNP TE Juwan Johnson Ankle LP DE Cameron Jordan Foot LP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP K Wil Lutz Illness DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest/Knee LP TE Adam Trautman Ankle LP LB Pete Werner Ankle LP DE Payton Turner Ankle LP RB Dwayne Washington Illness DNP S P.J. Williams Knee DNP

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons who are also coming off a bye have an injury report with only two players listed, one of which was placed on injured reserve (IR).

Position Name Injury Wednesday QB Marcus Mariota Injured Reserve G Chuma Edoga Knee DNP

Since releasing the injury report, the Saints officially placed running back Mark Ingram on IR.

While Ingram heads to IR and has likley played his last snap as a Saint (and possibly of his career), the team placed to players on the designated to return off IR list.

Hansen appeared in 4 games this season, getting the majority of his snaps on special teams.

McCoy's return for the Saints is a big one. The starting center was injured in week 9 and the Saints rushing attack has struggled mightily in his absence.

In addition to the IR roster moves, the Saints also claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers.

New Orleans (4-9) hosts their arch rival, the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) this Sunday at noon.

