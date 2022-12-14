Saints Designate Two Players to Return from IR, Place One on IR
Coming off of a bye week, one may think a team would be relatively healthy.
But that's not the case for the 4-9 New Orleans Saints.
Entering week 15 of the NFL season, the Saints first injury report of the week is 13 players deep.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Zack Baun
|Ankle
|DNP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Foot
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|K
|Wil Lutz
|Illness
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|DNP
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons who are also coming off a bye have an injury report with only two players listed, one of which was placed on injured reserve (IR).
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Injured Reserve
|G
|Chuma Edoga
|Knee
|DNP
Since releasing the injury report, the Saints officially placed running back Mark Ingram on IR.
While Ingram heads to IR and has likley played his last snap as a Saint (and possibly of his career), the team placed to players on the designated to return off IR list.
Hansen appeared in 4 games this season, getting the majority of his snaps on special teams.
McCoy's return for the Saints is a big one. The starting center was injured in week 9 and the Saints rushing attack has struggled mightily in his absence.
In addition to the IR roster moves, the Saints also claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers.
New Orleans (4-9) hosts their arch rival, the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) this Sunday at noon.