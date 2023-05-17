Watch Mark Ingram’s Daughter Shake and Bake Her Way for a Touchdown

Saints fans have to know and love the running style of Mark Ingram. Ingram was drafted by the Saints in 2011 and has been a staple in the backfield ever since. He has played 10 years with the Saints in two different stints after playing with the Ravens and Texans for three seasons. The former Heisman Trophy winner is the Saints’ all-time leading rusher with 6,500 career rushing yards.

Ingram wasn’t known as a shifty or elusive runner, but more of a downhill bruiser with breakaway speed. Close yardage situations are his specialty and made his living off of runs just like this one.

As I said, a downhill bruiser with breakaway speed but the same can't be said for his six-year-old daughter. Ingram’s daughter is in a flag football league where she competes with both boys and girls around her age. Ingram posted a video to Twitter which showed his six-year-old giving seven and eight-year-olds some crazy footwork and then leaving them in the dust.

The vision, footwork, and speed are all there for the young Ingram. Fans on Twitter were just as impressed with the run as Mark was.

If Mark isn’t careful, he may not even be the best Ingram to play running when it's all said and done.

