Mark Ingram Opens Up About His Decision To Go Out of Bounds Short of 1st Down Marker

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is in the spotlight for his unfortunate decision last night that drew the scorn of the fanbase.

With the team leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter, and seemingly in full control of the game, Ingram ran out of bounds on a pass reception one yard short of a first down, despite plenty of space to get it.

One play later, Andy Dalton threw an incompletion on 3rd and 1, leading to a punt, sparking a chain of events that led to the Saints completely collapsing in a 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Why did he do it?

He was hurt. It doesn't mean he shouldn't have toughened it out to get one more yard, but he shouldn't have been in the game in the first place.

Ingram opened up on his Twitter profile about his mistake.

"I'm sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates, my coaches, and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood, sweat, and tears. I will be better." - Mark Ingram

As expected, fan reception to Ingram owning his mistake was mixed.

