LSU Tigers Are The 2023 National Champions

The LSU Tigers rebounded from a 24-4 loss on Sunday to celebrating their own blowout victory, a 18-4 win over the Florida Gators on Monday, to win the 2023 National Championship. It's LSU's seventh national title.

LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd got the starting nod over ace Paul Skenes. Skenes had just pitched on four days rest and a start on Monday would have been on three days rest. He wasn't needed.

After a shaky start, Hurd was outstanding. He gave up a two-run home run to the hot-hitting Gators center fielder Wyatt Langford in the 1st, but that was it. Hurd went six innings, allowing those two runs on two hits, striking out seven.

The Tigers responded with a six run 2nd inning beginning with shortstop Jordan Thompson’s RBI single, scoring Gavin Dugas. In all, the Tigers sent 12 men to the plate in the 2nd taking control of the game.

Thompson with a pair of costly errors on Sunday, made up for it on Monday night, going 2-6 with 3 RBI and a run scored.

Every LSU starter had at least one base hit, scored a run and drove one in except for catcher Alex Milazzo, who left the game after scoring in the 4th inning. Milazzo slipped on home plate trying to avoid a tag. In just four innings Milazzo was 1-1, scoring two runs and walked twice. WFAB's Jacques Doucet reports Milazzo has a fractured shin.

Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson is the first coach to win a National Championship in just his second season and it’s LSU’s first title since 2009.

