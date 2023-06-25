Gators Bats Come Alive, Force Winner Take All Game On Monday

Gators right fielder Ty Evans homered twice, including a go-ahead grand slam in the 3rd as Florida blew out LSU 24-4 Sunday afternoon. The Gators and Tigers will play a winner-take-all game Monday night at 6P CT.

LSU jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Gavin Dugas’ RBI single in the 1st, but like on Saturday, the Tigers left the bases loaded.

Florida tied the game on Evans’ first home run of the game in the 2nd, but LSU scored a pair of runs for a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. That would be the high point of the game for the Tigers.

The first four Gators reached in the 3rd to tie the game at 3-3, but when Tigers shortstop Jordan Thompson couldn’t handle double play ball that could've ended the inning, Florida took full advantage. Evans hit one down the left field with the wind getting a hold of it for grand slam and a 7-3 Florida lead.

The Gators eventually hit six home runs, two by Evans, two from 1B Jac Caglianone, one by center fielder Wyatt Langford and the last by catcher BT Riopelle in the 9th.

The Gators 24 runs sets a College World Series record and the 20-run differential is the largest in CWS Championship Series history.

The big question facing LSU is who starts on Monday? Will it be right-hander Paul Skenes on just three days rest?

