Rapper Fat Joe Gifts Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson New Jewelry (Video)
The Pelicans started their season in New York against the Nets. And Zion Williamson received a present from one of New York's most famous rappers. Rapper Fat Joe who made "Make It. Rain" and "Lean Back" gifted the young Pelican a chain that represents his record label.
Williamson himself is a huge rap fan. Specifically, rap from Fat Joe's era. Williamson credits Ready To Die by Biggie Smalls helping him through his darkest periods in life. So the fact that a contemporary of Biggie who himself is a great rapper had to mean a lot to Williamson.
Social Media's Reaction To Zion Getting A Terror Squad Chain
Some Pelicans fans thought this was a way for the Knicks to entice Williamson over to their team. However, Williamson sees how good the Pelicans are and knows that New Orleans is where he needs to be.
Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area
Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.