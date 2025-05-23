Ragin Fighting Championship Returns to Lafayette for RFC2 at CAJUNDOME Convention Center
(Lafayette, Louisiana) – Father's Day is rapidly approaching, and if your dad is a fan of fights, then we may have just found the unique gift that will make up for any tie/sock/underwear combo you gave in the past. Mixed martial arts is returning to CAJUNDOME as Ragin Fighting Championship brings RFC2 to the CAJUNDOME Convention Center on Saturday, June 14, 2025, just before Father's Day. The last time RFC was in the area it was in front of a sold-out crowd at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
RFC is coming back, this time to Lafayette with fights featuring local faces, some premium talent and even former UFC and Bellator athletes.
The main event for RFC2 will be Lafayette’s own Aaron "The Dragon" Phillips, making an appearance at home for the first time since 2013. Phillips is a UFC veteran and fourth-degree black belt in Taekwondo and has promised and 'explosive performance'. Joining him at CAJUNDOME Convention Center are the following fighters:
- Eric “Easy E” Scallan
- Hunter “Headshot” Smith
- Melvin “The Young Assassin” Guillard
- Elliot “Be Good” Hebert
- Vance Shaw
- and many more
READ MORE: 2025 Cajun Heartland State Fair Schedule in Lafayette, Louisiana
With five professional bouts, three title fights, and over a dozen undercard matchups, RFC2 could just be the Father's Day gift your dad has been looking for. Ticket and event information regarding RFC2 can be found below, along with a link to get your tickets.
🔥 RFC2 EVENT DETAILS
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
Location: Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd, Lafayette, LA
Tickets: Available at www.RAGINFC.com
VIP Tables: Available online or by calling 337-296-4096
Contact: raginfightingchampionship@gmail.com
Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette
Gallery Credit: Ian Auzenne