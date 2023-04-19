Ragin’ Cajuns reliever David Christie threw 6 innings of one-run ball while Heath Hood and Conor Higgs both homered as Louisiana took down the #1 ranked LSU Tigers 8-5 Tuesday night in Baton Rouge. It was Louisiana’s (26-12) first win over a No. 1-ranked team since the Cajuns defeated LSU 4-1 in February 2014.

Making his first career start, Cajuns right-hander Carson Fluno allowed three runs on five hits in two innings of work before Christie entered the game in the 3rd inning. The Ragin’ Cajuns did fall behind 1-0 following Cade Veloso’s 2-out RBI triple in the 1st inning, but Louisiana put up a pair of runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings.

Cajuns took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 2nd inning before LSU tied the game up in the bottom of the inning. Louisiana took the lead for good in the 3rd when Hood hit his 4th home run of the season, 2-run shot to left.

The Tigers closed the game to 4-3 with a single run in the 3rd, but the Cajuns took advantage of a tough sky for the LSU outfielders. On back to back plays, left-fielder Tre Morgan missed a routine fly ball and then centerfielder Dylan Crews did the same, allowing the Cajuns to take a 5-3 lead.

Higgs' 2-run homer to right put the Cajuns up 8-3 in the 7th inning. Morgan hit a 2-run shot for LSU in the 9th off of Cooper Rawls, but Rawls settled down, giving the Cajuns an 8-5 win.

Louisiana will travel to Harrisonburg, VA for a weekend series against JMU while LSU is off to Oxford to play Ole Miss.