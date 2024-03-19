How to Catch Cajuns Baseball Action for Week Ending March 24, 2024
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team is back in action this week at home. There are plenty of opportunities to catch a game this week as there are 5 scheduled between Tuesday and Sunday. As of Tuesday, the Cajuns have an overall record of 11-8, and 2-1 in conference play after their series win in Jonesboro, Arkansas last weekend.
After losing the first game they battled back to take the next two and win the series before heading home to face off against two non-conference foes in Southern, McNeese, and a three-game matchup against Old Dominion.
If you're looking for some fun at the park, you can still buy tickets using the link below. If you can't make the games, you can always watch on ESPN+ or tune in on KPEL 96.5 with pre-game discussions starting one-half hour before the scheduled first pitch.
Tuesday, March 19th
Cajuns vs Southern
First Pitch 6:00 pm
Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette
Watch: ESPN +
Listen: KPEL 96.5
Wednesday, March 20th
Cajuns vs McNeese
First Pitch 6:00 pm
Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette
Watch: ESPN +
Listen: KPEL 96.5
Friday, March 22nd
Cajuns vs Old Dominion
First Pitch 6:00 pm
Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette
Watch: ESPN +
Listen: KPEL 96.5
Saturday, March 23rd
Cajuns vs Old Dominion
First Pitch 2:00 pm
Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette
Watch: ESPN +
Listen: KPEL 96.5
Sunday, March 24th
Cajuns vs Old Dominion
First Pitch 11:00 am
Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette
Watch: ESPN +
Listen: KPEL 96.5
