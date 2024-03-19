The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team is back in action this week at home. There are plenty of opportunities to catch a game this week as there are 5 scheduled between Tuesday and Sunday. As of Tuesday, the Cajuns have an overall record of 11-8, and 2-1 in conference play after their series win in Jonesboro, Arkansas last weekend.

After losing the first game they battled back to take the next two and win the series before heading home to face off against two non-conference foes in Southern, McNeese, and a three-game matchup against Old Dominion.

If you're looking for some fun at the park, you can still buy tickets using the link below. If you can't make the games, you can always watch on ESPN+ or tune in on KPEL 96.5 with pre-game discussions starting one-half hour before the scheduled first pitch.

Tuesday, March 19th

Cajuns vs Southern

First Pitch 6:00 pm

Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette

Watch: ESPN +

Listen: KPEL 96.5

Wednesday, March 20th

Cajuns vs McNeese

First Pitch 6:00 pm

Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette

Watch: ESPN +

Listen: KPEL 96.5

Friday, March 22nd

Cajuns vs Old Dominion

First Pitch 6:00 pm

Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette

Watch: ESPN +

Listen: KPEL 96.5

Saturday, March 23rd

Cajuns vs Old Dominion

First Pitch 2:00 pm

Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette

Watch: ESPN +

Listen: KPEL 96.5

Sunday, March 24th

Cajuns vs Old Dominion

First Pitch 11:00 am

Location: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette

Watch: ESPN +

Listen: KPEL 96.5