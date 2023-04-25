Ragin Cajuns Softball Star Lauren Allred Awarded Sun Belt Player of the Week

The Louisiana Softball team is the standard of success in the Sun Belt and arguably in the state of Louisiana. The Cajuns currently have a 79-consecutive Sun Belt series win streak going. That win streak was almost in jeopardy after the Cajuns lost last Friday but the Cajuns showcased their championship pedigree and won back-to-back games to push the series record from 78 to 79.

One girl who was critical to making sure that the win streak continued was Lauren Allred. Allred has been phenomenal all year. But she was even better this past weekend and was awarded for her play, as she was announced as the Sun Belt player of the week.

For the season Allred has 22 runs scored, 33 hits, 37 RBIs, and 9 homeruns. She has been incredible. The Cajuns retake the diamond on the road this Friday against Coastal Carolina. The pregame will begin at 4:45 pm, and the first pitch will kick off at 5 pm. Be sure to tune into the game on 103.3 The GOAT.