Ragin Cajun’s Head Basketball Coach Bob Marlin is Up For the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award

With today being Selection Sunday, the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are gearing up to see what seed they will be in the big dance and where they will be playing. Not only are the Cajuns Sun Belt Champions and Jordan Brown nominated for the Lou Henson(most outstanding player from a mid-major) Player of the Year Award, but they also have another nomination.

Head coach Bob Marlin was nominated for the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year award.

This award is for the most outstanding coach in a division mid-major program. Marlin is very deserving this year after winning the Sun Belt and going undefeated at home. As a team, the Cajuns had a total of 2575 points, 236 steals, 102 blocks, 1214 rebounds, and 477 assists.

This is easily one of Coach Marlin's best seasons as the Cajuns coach and this team bought in early. You see the results of Marlin and the team's efforts. Now let's root on the Cajuns in the big dance and see how far they can go!