(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Gulf Brew 2026 rolls into Downtown Lafayette on Saturday, September 19th from 3pm to 7pm, and organizers are calling it the largest beer festival in the Gulf South. If you've been to one of these before, you know the drill: cold beer, live music, craft vendors, and that festival energy that only happens Downtown. Not only is it a convenient way to find your next new favorite beverage, but you'll also get to take in Downtown Lafayette at a more leisurely pace and find other gems along the way.

Gulf Brew 2026 General Admission and Designated Driver Tickets

A general admission ticket gives you access to the whole festival for the full four hours. That means brew stops scattered around Downtown, a wide range of beers to sample from crisp lagers to bold IPAs, a food court, and music the whole time. Bring your friends, plan out which drinks you don't want to miss, and go from there. Having attended the most recent Gulf Brew I was amazed at the sheer volume of unique beers being made with flavor combinations to match just about anyone's tastebuds.

Get our free mobile app

Not drinking? There's a Designated Driver ticket too, sponsored by JD Bank. It skips the beer sampling but gets you specialty mock-tails and non-alcoholic beer at participating brew stops and Downtown restaurants. You can be the hero of the weekend and still enjoy time with your friends and family.

Meet the Brewers

This year's brew stops are stacked. Confirmed pours include The Seventh Tap Brewing Project, Parish Brewing Co., Rally Cap Brewing, Bayou Teche Brewing, Anheuser-Busch, Chafunkta Brewing Company, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Miss Reba's, Urban South Brewery, Gnarly Barley Brewing Co., Constellation Brands, Adopted Dog Brewing, Shiner, Founders Brewing Co., Vermilionville Brew-House, and Good Boy Vodka.

And that's not even the full list. There are plenty more breweries setting up at brew stops around Downtown, so come with an open mind and a willingness to try something you've never heard of.

Via Gulf Brew Via Gulf Brew

New This Year: The Cox Food Court

Gulf Brew is more than just beer. The Cox Food Court, supported by Cox Communications, Eat Lafayette, and One Acadiana, brings Gravy, Agave, Amis Grocery, Domochi, and Rockin' Ice together in one spot so you've got real food to go with your pours. Domochi and Rockin' Ice will be running as food trucks, so keep an eye out for those.

Gulf Brew 2026 Music Lineup: WACK, Double Knockout, Magic Crawfish

Head over to the Parc Sans Souci stage, sponsored by First Horizon, and you'll catch WACK, Double Knockout, and Magic Crawfish keeping things going all afternoon.

Read More: South Louisiana Fall Festivals for 2026

Is Gulf Brew Family-Friendly? Kids' Activities at the Festival

Kids aren't left out either. The Little Brewers Area has face painting, bubbles, and other pint-sized fun lined up, and the LA Crafts Guild will have a crafts zone set up if you want to walk away with something to remember the day by.

Parking for Gulf Brew 2026

Parking is available all around the festival footprint. Street parking is free all day on weekends, so if you don't mind a short walk, that's your easiest option. If you'd rather park under a roof, the Downtown Parking Garage, Parc-Auto du Centre-Ville, sits at 121 E Vermilion St and takes the ParkMobile app, coins, credit cards, or pay-by-text.

Get there early if you're picky about your spot. Downtown fills up fast once the festival gets going.

via Gulf Brew via Gulf Brew

Ticket Info for Gulf Brew 2026

General Admission is now the only ticket option, so if you're planning to go, visit the Ticket Tailor website to get your ticket locked in now.

General Admission: $47.25 (includes booking fee)

Designated Drivers: $26.50 (includes booking fee)

However you brew it, this one's shaping up to be four hours of good beer, good music, and Downtown Lafayette doing what it does best.