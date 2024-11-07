(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team is set to conclude its fall season this Sunday with an exciting pair of nine-inning matchups against in-state opponent LSU. The doubleheader will take place at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, giving fans an early glimpse of the 2025 squad in action.

The first pitch is scheduled for noon, with gates opening an hour earlier at 11 a.m. Fans interested in attending can secure general admission tickets for $10 through the official Ragin’ Cajuns website at RaginCajuns.com/tickets. The team advises purchasing tickets in advance to streamline entry to Russo Park.

Game Day Details for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. LSU

Date: Sunday, 11/09/2024

Sunday, 11/09/2024 Gates Open: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. First Pitch: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Opponent: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers Ticket Price: $10 (general admission)

$10 (general admission) Where to Buy: RaginCajuns.com/tickets

RaginCajuns.com/tickets Additional Activities: Silent auction during the first game, featuring autographed sports memorabilia

Alongside the on-field action, fans can participate in a silent auction during the first game, featuring exclusive items such as autographed memorabilia from MLB and NFL athletes, as well as LSU and UL collectibles. Proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will go to the UL Diamond Club, which supports the baseball program.

Looking ahead, the Ragin’ Cajuns will kick off their 2025 season on February 14-16 with a three-game series against San Jose State at home. The Cajuns' 34-game home schedule includes matchups with several 2024 NCAA tournament teams, including Nebraska, Dallas Baptist, UNC Wilmington, and others, promising a competitive season at Russo Park.

