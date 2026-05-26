(STARKVILLE, MS) - Louisiana earned an at-large bid on Monday and will participate in the NCAA Starkville Regional, hosted by No. 16 Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field. This is the Cajuns' 20th all-time NCAA postseason appearance and fourth trip to regionals in the last five years. After battling through the Sun Belt Tournament, the Cajuns finally ran out of steam against Mississippi State in the championship game.

Cajuns First Game Schedule For Starkville Regional

The Cajuns will play their first game on Friday at 6 p.m. against Cincinnati. You'll be able to watch the game on the ESPN+ stream, and fans in Acadiana can listen to all the action locally on KPEL 96.5 FM or through the Varsity Network app.

How the Cajuns Got to Postseason Play

Louisiana made it to regional play by reaching the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game for the third time since 2022, and this group is no stranger to tournament baseball. The Cajuns made it to the regional final of the 2024 College Station Regional and have reached the Super Regionals four times in program history, including back-to-back trips in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2014 and 2015.

Friday's other game in Starkville sends host Mississippi State against Atlantic Sun tournament champion Lipscomb at 1 p.m., also on ESPN+. The Starkville Regional is paired with the Athens Regional in the overall NCAA bracket.

NCAA Starkville Regional Schedule

Friday, May 29

Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Lipscomb, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Cincinnati vs. Louisiana, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, May 30

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 1

Game 7: If necessary, time TBD

*All times central.