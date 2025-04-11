MONROE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — With the Sun Belt standings tightening, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team opens a crucial three-game road series against in-state rival ULM on Friday evening at Lou St. Amant Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m., with games continuing Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All matchups will stream live on ESPN+.

Louisiana (16-20, 7-5 SBC) sits just one game behind the conference co-leaders, aiming to shake off back-to-back series losses with a statement weekend in Monroe.

Cajuns Hold Edge in Longstanding Rivalry

Friday’s contest marks the 160th meeting between the Cajuns and Warhawks, with Louisiana owning a commanding 104-55 series advantage. The Cajuns have won seven straight over ULM and 17 of the last 20, dating back to 2017.

With momentum and playoff positioning on the line, head coach Matt Deggs' squad is hungry to build off a hard-fought midweek effort at Louisiana Tech and return to form in conference play.

Pitching Matchups: Louisiana’s Rotation Looks to Stay Sharp

Louisiana's weekend rotation has quietly become one of the SBC’s most effective:

Friday : LHP Chase Morgan (2-1, 1.97 ERA)

Saturday : LHP Andrew Herrmann (2-3, 4.65 ERA)

Sunday: RHP JR Tollett (3-2, 3.27 ERA)

This trio has combined for all six of Louisiana’s quality starts this season and boasts a stellar 1.93 ERA in conference games. Morgan’s .197 opponent batting average highlights the group’s ability to keep hitters off balance.

Higgs Leads Explosive Cajuns Offense

Offensively, the Cajuns are led by Conor Higgs (.336 AVG, 11 HR, 24 RBI), who enters the series tied for the Sun Belt lead in home runs. He also ranks top-10 in the league in slugging, on-base percentage, runs scored, and OPS.

Owen Galt (.410 in SBC play), Caleb Stelly (.341, 3 HR in SBC), and Lee Amedee (.333 in league play) are each hitting above .300 against conference opponents, offering depth behind the power-hitting Higgs.

Jose Torres (20 RBI) and Carson Hepworth (.267 AVG) have also stepped up, while Maddox Mandino is fresh off a 3-hit performance at Louisiana Tech.

Scouting the Warhawks

ULM (16-18, 3-9 SBC) enters the series near the bottom of the conference but is coming off a two-game sweep of Northwestern State. Their rotation features:

Joey Cirelli (1-6, 5.80 ERA) – Friday

Daniel Gonzalez (3-1, 5.25 ERA) – Saturday

Sunday starter TBD

At the plate, ULM is led by Isaiah Walker (.346 AVG, 4 HR), Henry Garcia Jr. (.333, 6 HR, 33 RBI), and Bryce Blaser (.328). The Warhawks are also aggressive on the basepaths, with Walker and Garcia combining for 28 of the team’s 49 steals.

Series at a Glance

When : Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

Where : Lou St. Amant Field – Monroe, La.

Watch : ESPN+

Listen : KPEL-FM 96.5 and the Varsity Network App (Jay Walker & Anthony Babineaux)

Live Stats: CajunStats.com

Looking Ahead

After wrapping up the road swing in Monroe, Louisiana will travel east to Norfolk, Virginia, for a three-game showdown at Old Dominion, hosted at Harbor Park — home of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. The Cajuns and Monarchs will meet April 17–19 in a series that could further shape the conference postseason race.

Fan Info & Support:

