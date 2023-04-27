Ragin’ Cajun Golf Team Wins the Sun Belt Championship

The Louisiana Ragin Cajun golf team is you're 2023 Sun Belt tournament champion. The first three rounds of the tournament were stroke play. This victory marks the 16th conference title in program history and secures them their 15th NCAA tournament appearance.

The Cajuns finished day three tied for third place shooting 870 as a team. They were propelled into the semifinals by the performance of Eli Ortego who shot under par in three consecutive rounds. He was one of two players in the field of 70 to shoot under par in the first three rounds.

The Cajuns went in to match play against the second-seeded Jaguars of South Alabama. They would advance to the finals with a 3-2 match victory over South Alabama. The Cajuns moved on to the finals to take on Georgia Southern and things were close heading into the final hole. The Cajuns were down 2-0 but Jake Marler secured his match to get the Cajuns on the board 2-1. It was Malan Potgieter who birdied the 18th hole to tie it all up at 2 a piece. It all came down to senior Charlie Flynn who birdied the 18th hole to give the Cajuns a 3-2 win a Sun Belt title.

The NCAA Regionals will take place on May 15th-17th. It is unknown where the Cajuns will play for now, but check for any updates regarding the Cajuns. Congratulations to the 2023 Sun Belt Champions.

