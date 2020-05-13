As Cajuns, there are things we do and say that we don't think twice about. But, to people outside of Acadiana, these things can be really confusing. I decided to round up a handful of these behaviors and compile a super-official and very important list of "10 Things Cajuns Do That Confuse the Rest of the Country".

From getting down to saving dishes, to wearing short pants, we can truly be a puzzling bunch to people who don't speak the language. It's not always what we do that people don't understand, but most of the time it's how we say it.

I mean, we don't mind if someone has a hard time understanding what we're doing or saying...it just helps us figure out who we have to keep an extra sharp eye on and who we don't.

10 Things Cajuns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained