(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Ragin' Cajuns fans have been very patient over the summer, but now it's time to get fired up. As we look forward to the next football season at Cajun Field and the newly renovated Our Lady Of Lourdes stadium as well as other sports including soccer and volleyball, the excitement really kicks up in August.

Ragin Cajun Fan Day 2025

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette invites fans to Ragin’ Cajun Fan Day at Blackham Coliseum, happening from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Fan days are the chance to get up close with athletes competing for the 2025-2026 season, coaches both returning and new, as well as the Ragin' Jazz and Cheer teams.

The fact that the event is held indoors at Blackham Coliseum doesn't go unappreciated as August can get quite hot here in South Louisiana, so the protection from the elements will be a definite bonus while getting to know the new crew. Students, families, and fans are encouraged to show their Cajun pride, and reminded to wear red for the big event.

Activities at Ragin' Cajun Fan Day 2025

Activities will include meet-and-greets and autograph sessions with coaches, student-athletes, and spirit squads, giving fans of all ages a chance to talk one-on-one with Ragin’ Cajun teams. Fans can expect a “Red Out” atmosphere, complete with free giveaways and a chance to take photos with cheer, band, and dance members.

The best part? Admission is free and open to the public.

Fan Day Event Details (confirmed):

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM

Location: Blackham Coliseum, Lafayette, LA

Featured Teams: Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Cheer, Ragin’ Jazz

Admission: Free

Here's a video of Fan Day 2024 to get you ready for this year's event:

Show off your Ragin' Cajun spirit on August 16, as UL Lafayette opens its doors for a fun time for the entire family. Geaux Cajuns!