(New Orleans, Louisiana) - The New Orleans Saints ended their preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 17-17 tie on August 17, 2025, but the bigger story was the quarterback competition. Both Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler had the chance to showcase their skills, and each left a different impression.

Tyler Shough: Steady and Reliable

Shough, starting the first half, played with efficiency. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 66 yards, keeping the offense moving steadily. His most notable drive helped set up a 51-yard field goal, showing poise and good decision-making under pressure. While he didn’t throw a touchdown, he managed the offense without mistakes and looked comfortable running the playbook. One Instagrammable moment was when Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'trucked' two Jaguars showing his strength on the field.

Spencer Rattler: Flash and Fireworks

In the second half, Rattler brought more energy and big-play ability. He finished 18 of 24 for 199 yards, highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown strike to Dante Pettis late in the fourth quarter. He followed that by keeping the ball himself on a two-point conversion run, tying the game with only 21 seconds left. Rattler did throw an interception earlier, but his ability to bounce back and deliver in crunch time turned heads. With an interception in the closing seconds of the game, the Saints managed to prevent a game sealing field goal from the Jaguars.

The game didn’t decide the starter, but it painted a clearer picture. Shough appears steady and reliable, while Rattler looks like the more dynamic playmaker who can change a game quickly.

What This Means for the Saints’ QB Decision

With the regular season approaching, head coach Dennis Allen has a tough decision: go with the safe option in Shough or bet on Rattler’s spark. Either way, Saints fans can feel encouraged by what they saw.