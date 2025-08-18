NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The New Orleans Saints have traded defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to the Jacksonville Jaguars for veteran center Luke Fortner.

Interestingly, the two teams had just faced each other hours before the trade..

Saunders, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season. He spent the last two seasons with the Saints after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the third round in 2019.

Khalen Saunders’ Career Highlights

Saunders has 6.5 sacks and 181 tackles in his career. He won two Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs.

He totaled 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups in 13 games with the Saints last season.

Saunders started for the Saints in Sunday's preseason game but had no stats. The team listed him as the backup to Davon Godchaux, whom the Saints acquired in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots.

Luke Fortner’s Role in Jacksonville

Fortner, 27, was the Jaguars' third-round pick in 2022 and played every snap as a rookie. He also started every game in 2023.

However, he struggled afterward, and the team replaced him with 2024 free agent signee Mitch Morse.

After Morse retired in March, Jacksonville signed Robert Hainsey as the starter a week later. The team also drafted Jonah Monheim in the seventh round in April's draft, and he has been working as the second-team center.

Why the Saints Needed O-Line Help

The Saints needed depth at center after losing Will Clapp to a season-ending foot injury in the first preseason game. The trade for Fortner will allow Torricelli Simpkins, who started at center on Sunday, to move back to guard.