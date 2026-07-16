(ANGOLA, LA) - One of Louisiana's most unusual traditions is hitting a big milestone. The Angola Prison Rodeo celebrates its 60th anniversary this fall at Louisiana State Penitentiary, and tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale.

Billed as "The Wildest Show in the South," the rodeo runs every Sunday in October. For six decades it's drawn visitors from all over the country to see something you genuinely can't see anywhere else.

When Is the 2026 Angola Prison Rodeo?

The rodeo runs every Sunday in October at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. Gates open at 8 a.m. each Sunday, and the rodeo events kick off at 2 p.m. in the arena.

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Angola Rodeo Ticket Prices and How to Buy

General admission is $25 for seating sections.

Here's the important part: tickets are expected to sell out, and you should only buy through the official Angola Prison Rodeo website or by phone. Tickets bought from third-party vendors cannot be verified, and you should not pay more than the established price. Don't get burned by a reseller on this one.

You can find tickets and event info at angolarodeo.com, or call the main office at (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. Phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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What to Expect at the Angola Rodeo

This is the real deal. The rodeo features fan favorites like bareback riding, wild horse races, chariot racing, and bull riding, plus live music and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day. Be prepared for traffic heading to the rodeo. There have been reports of 3-hour delays on the single-lane approach road.

There's also the hobbycraft side, which is one of the nation's largest exhibitions of its kind. Visitors can buy handcrafted items made by incarcerated individuals at the facility, including jewelry, leather goods, furniture, woodwork, paintings, and more. Cash and major credit cards are accepted for hobbycraft purchases.

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Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Gary Westcott put it this way in a press release: the rodeo has lasted 60 years because it offers something truly unique, giving everyday people the chance to step inside one of the state's oldest correctional facilities and witness the talent, discipline, and craftsmanship found beyond the arena.

What You Can and Can't Bring

A few rules to know before you make the drive. Smoking is prohibited. Outside food, drinks, and ice chests are not permitted. Clear or transparent bags are allowed but are subject to search.

Read More: Expanded Details on the Rodeo for Visitors

The department also encourages folks to arrive early, since large crowds and extended wait times are expected. With a 60th anniversary and tickets moving fast, plan accordingly.