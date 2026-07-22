(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Hockey fans in the capital city just got a jolt of nostalgia. Baton Rouge's professional hockey team unveiled its new name and logo on Wednesday, July 22, and the franchise is bringing back a name longtime fans know well: the Baton Rouge Kingfish.

Get our free mobile app

The reveal ends weeks of speculation that the club would resurrect the old brand, and it comes with real dates to circle. WAFB reported the announcement on July 22, 2026 after the press conference that reintroduced the brand. Here's what it means and where things stand.

The Kingfish Name Returns to Baton Rouge

If the name rings a bell, it should. The Kingfish was the name of the city's hockey team back in the late 90s, and it's pure Louisiana. "The Kingfish" was the nickname of former governor and U.S. senator Huey P. Long, so bringing it back ties the team straight to state history. For fans who remember catching games downtown decades ago, this is a full-circle moment.

When Is the Kingfish Home Opener?

Mark your calendar. The Baton Rouge Kingfish home opener is set for October 16, and the full schedule drops July 24. So fans only have to wait a couple of days after the name reveal to see the whole slate.

What Happened to the Zydeco?

The Kingfish are stepping in where the Baton Rouge Zydeco left off. The Zydeco brought pro hockey back to Baton Rouge in 2023, after the original Kingfish left nearly two decades earlier, and played through the 2025-26 season before the franchise folded. A new ownership group took over this summer, and the rebrand to the Kingfish is the headline move as they build the organization back up.

Who Owns and Coaches the New Kingfish?

The new group is led by sports attorney Matt Pace and includes Andreas Johansson, owner of the three-time defending FPHL champion Binghamton Black Bears, along with Ted Goldthorpe and Baton Rouge businessman Jacob Hector. The club has already named Jimmy Soper as its inaugural head coach.

Johansson has said success will come down to more than the scoreboard. He pointed to communicating well with fans and making them feel like part of a bigger family as being just as important as winning on the ice.

When and Where Do the Kingfish Play?

The Kingfish will compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, beginning play this fall. Home games stay at the Raising Cane's River Center in downtown Baton Rouge, where the ownership group signed a three-year lease and pledged to keep pro hockey in the city for the long haul.

How to Get Kingfish Tickets

Season tickets are on sale now. Former Zydeco season ticket holders get a limited-time priority window to keep their seats before any remaining tickets open up to the general public. Fans can follow the Baton Rouge Kingfish on social media for the full schedule on July 24 and other details as they roll out.

Hockey has had a bumpy road in Baton Rouge, but a familiar name, a new head coach, and an ownership group committed to the city have fans feeling good heading into October. The Kingfish are back.