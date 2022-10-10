Photos: Relive New Orleans Saints Thrilling Win Over Seattle Seahawks

Make that four in a row!

With the thrilling win on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have now won their last four games against the Seattle Seahawks. I point that out because there was a 3-game stretch from 2011 to 2014 during which the Seahawks seemed to beat the Saints when it mattered most (remember the "Beast Quake" Game?)

Saints all-everything player Taysom Hill led the Black & Gold with an outstanding performance. Hill was a one-man stat machine saving his best performance for a game that the Saints desperately needed to win...and maybe even to save their season. Rushing for over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns, as well as passing for a touchdown and recovering a fumble on special teams, yea that's what Taysom Hill can bring to the Saints when he is utilized properly and is healthy.

On the defensive side of the ball, even though the secondary did struggle to stop a Seahawks offense that gained over 400 total yards, it's worth mentioning that Cameron Jordan led the team with 1.5 sacks. I mention that because Jordan is now within striking distance of catching who many regard as the best Saints defensive player of all time - Rickey Jackson - for most Saints in franchise history.

Before the Saints take on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, take a look back at Sunday's game by checking out these great photos from the huge win over the Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks

