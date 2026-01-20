LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL-FM) - Every year as spring approaches, thoughts turn to enjoying more time outdoors, festivals and other holiday fun. Here in Acadiana, thoughts also turn to the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration known as Patty in the Parc in downtown Lafayette. This annual celebration has become one of the main events to kick off spring, albeit a few days early.

Get our free mobile app

Along with delicious food, beverages (including green beer), there's the facet of the entertainment lineup. Around two months prior to the event, the announcement is made. Over the years, there have been staples like Wayne Toups, Molly Ringwalds, Chee Weez and more local popular acts. Beginning in 2018, local acts made room for some national artists who graced the stage and put on amazing shows. Here's some footage from when the Gin Blossoms took the stage in 2018.

How Patty in the Parc Started

Basically, the event was developed after Bennigan's closed their doors at Johnston St. and Ambassador. They had held the annual Blarney Blast with food and drink specials and a giant tent next to the restaurant that was filled with live music. The concept was born, and with a little hard work and determination, an annual event was born. Thousands of people descend on Downtown Lafayette for Patty in the Parc at Parc International, with people also spilling out onto the sidewalk and across the street at some of the downtown establishments.

Watch: Chee Weez in 2009 at Bennigan's Blarney Blast

As we prepare for the announcement of the artists performing for Patty in the Parc 2026, we thought it would be nostalgic to flash back to the beginnings of the event and highlight the entertainment featured since 2011.