NSFW—Viral Video Shows Mattress Mack Cursing at Phillies Fans

The name Mattress Mack, or Jim McIngvale, is a pretty recognizable name in the Houston area and around the United States.

So when the Astros made it to the World Series everyone knew what was coming next, McIngvale’s famous bet that the Astros would win the world series.

“Winning the bet is very important, but more importantly, winning the bets allows us to give money back to all of our customers who bought about $75 million worth of furniture,” McIngvale told CNBC.

Jim McIngvale bet a total of $10 million on the fact that the Astros will take the championship this year.

However, today the famous furniture owner is going viral on social media for an entirely different reason. This time a video has surfaced of Mattress Mack swearing into a crowd of fans in Philadelphia.

Now the video that is circulating on the internet does not show the whole altercation and does contain foul language.

Representatives for McIngvale shared this statement to KPRC 2 on Wednesday morning:

“A Phillies fan was heckling Mack the whole game and followed him out to the concourse at the end of the game. The fan continued to shout negative comments about the Astros including they are a bunch of cheaters…Jose Altuve will never make the Hall of Fame… we should take off their jerseys to see if they are wearing buzzers. Mack had enough of the negative comments and responded to the heckler.”

While we don't know the whole story, it does seem that Mattress Mack had a pretty good experience while in Philadelphia.

The Astros did lose Game 3 last night but the fight is not over yet and still leaves a chance that the Astros may go on to win the World Series in the end.

