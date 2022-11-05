The Astros Win the World Series with Epic 6th Inning Rally

The Astros got one, without an asterisk this time.

After an epic 6 game series against a scrappy Phillies team, multiple history-making performances, and momentum swinging all over the place, the Astros claim the 2022 World Championship.

The game started out as a pitcher's battle between Framber Valdez and Zack Wheeler, but after Framber gave up a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the 6th, it looked like things were going to change for the Astros.

They did, but not the way that that homer would suggest.

The 'Stros batting order started to get hits on Zack Wheeler, getting runners on the corners. In a move that will surely be scrutinized for a while to come, Phillies manager Rob Thompson took out Wheeler and put in lefty Jose Alvarado.

Unfortunately for Jose, the next batter up was Yordan Alvarez.

Yordan hit a Yor-bomb over the batter's eye and flipped the entire game on its head.

Cristian Vasquez secured a key insurance run from Alex Bregman and then the Astros turned the game over to their bullpen.

And the bullpen got it done.

The Astros win the World Series, proving themselves capable of winning a championship the right way, and also finally getting a ring for their legendary manager, Dusty Baker.

Dusty, despite winning over 2,000 games as a manager, had never won a World Series.

He has now.

It's almost enough to make a guy get misty-eyed.

