Just over three hours before the August 1st Major League Baseball Trade Deadline, the Houston Astros have reportedly brought back right-hander Justin Verlander in a trade with the New York Mets.

From ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez

The Astros reached agreement with the New York Mets Tuesday to re-acquire Verlander, bringing the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner back to Houston, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Outfielder Drew Gilbert, rated as the Astros' best prospect by MLB.com, is heading to Houston in the deal, as is minor league outfielder Ryan Clifford, sources said.

After winning a second World Series and third Cy Young Award in 2022, Verlander signed a two-year $86.7 million deal with the Mets. Despite the Mets struggles this season, Verlander is 6-5 with a 3.14 ERA. He has struck out 81 batters in 94.1 innings while only walking 31.

Heading into the final two months of the season, the defending World Champion Astros find themselves just 1/2 game out of first place in the American League West Division. The Astros continue their three-game series with the Guardians tonight in Houston after winning the first game 7-3 last night.

