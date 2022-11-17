Mattress Mack Has Already Placed His Next Giant Bet

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Houston furniture salesman known more for his gigantic sports bets is back in the news again for his latest wager.

After taking home $75 million in winnings after betting $12 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series, Mack went from semi-famous to world-famous.

Known for hedging his bets against promotions at his Gallery Furniture business, McIngvale has become a legend in the world of gambling.

Some may be content to take home their giant payday and leave gambling behind. Mattress Mack does not fall under that category.

At 71 years old, he is showing zero signs of leaving the sports betting world with his winnings.

Mattress Mack Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images loading...

According to Action Network, Mack just placed a $1.5 million bet on the Houston Cougars basketball team to win the national championship this season.

Jim McIngvale — the Houston furniture magnate who won nearly $75 million on the Astros winning the World Series — has placed $1.5 million in total bets on the University of Houston to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. If the Cougars win it all, he’ll win a total of $14 million. The first ticket of $500,000 was made at BetMGM at 10-1 odds. That ticket would pay out $5 million. The second ticket for $1 million was made at DraftKings at 9-1. That ticket would win $9 million. Mattress Mack Makes Huge Bet on the Cougars

That's only two sportsbooks Mack has placed a giant bet on Houston. Don't be surprised if news comes out of several more.

The Houston Cougars are 4-0 and currently ranked #3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

