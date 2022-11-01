Philadelphia Lawyers Epically Troll Astros With Billboard

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Game 3 of the World Series was supposed to take place last night in Philadelphia, but mother nature pushed it back to this evening.

The best-of-seven series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is currently tied at a game a piece.

Trash-talking has been high among the fanbases, with Philly fans consistently going to the "cheating" well following the Astros 2017 sign-stealing cheating scandal, as well as the recent illegal bat usage by Astros catcher Martín Maldonado.

Seeing an opportunity for an easy troll job of the Astros, coupled with business promotion, a Philadelphia law firm called TopDog Law paid for this billboard.

While the Astros may not care about the cheating label, it'll always be used by fans of their opponents.

Comments
