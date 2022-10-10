What’s Really Going on Here? Giants CB Being Tended to by Trainer Goes Viral

What&#8217;s Really Going on Here? Giants CB Being Tended to by Trainer Goes Viral

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Sometimes the right (or wrong) angle of a photo or video can change everything.

IG models spend countless hours attempting to get the perfect shot, one from just the right angle that makes them look best.

Unfortunately for New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, he was trending on social media for a video taken at the wrong angle.

A fan in London filmed a video of him being tended to by a trainer on the sideline during the Giants win over the Green Bay Packers yesterday.

It quickly went viral.

WARNING: Video shows half of Holmes's buttocks exposed and a misleading angle that isn't what it appears to be.

While the trainer is rubbing down the upper part of Holmes's left leg, the angle from behind makes it look like he's doing something much different.

Comedians on social media had a field day with the video, sharing a slew of dirty jokes.

You've got to hand it to them. Athletic trainers have a tough job to do on an NFL sideline.

