NEW ORLEANS, La. - The New Orleans Saints will kick off its 2026 preseason schedule this Saturday, August 15, at home in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

This will be the only home preseason game as the following two weeks, the Black & Gold will be on the road. It will be quite the stretch before the team plays another game at home, as the first two regular season games are on the road as well. The team won't play again in the 'Dome until Sunday, September 27 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

READ MORE: Drew Brees Will Be Inducted Into the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor on October 11

But excitement is high for the upcoming season and the Who Dat Nation will be glued to the TV or radio this weekend to see how the team fares in its first action of the season. That leads us to the question we get asked a lot this time of the year, "What channel are the Saints playing on?" (Or a facsimile thereof.)

How to Watch/Listen: TV & Radio Broadcast Details for Saints vs. Jaguars

Fans in the Lafayette area can watch and listen to the game on the following stations:

For the radio broadcast, the pre-game coverage begins at 1 p.m. with the postgame analysis lasting until 9 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The Full 2026 Saints Preseason Schedule

The local coverage will be the same for the other two preseason games: Saturday, August 22 at Los Angeles Rams (3 p.m.) and Friday, August 28 at Dallas Cowboys (7 p.m.).