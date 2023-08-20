The New Orleans Saints won’t soon forget Sunday’s 22-17 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but it's not the outcome they'll remember.

Weather forecasts had Southern California anticipating Hurricane Hilary, but that was downgraded to a Tropical Storm. But during warmups an earthquake was detected.

The earthquake was a 5.1, but 80 miles Northwest of Los Angeles, and reports had it having very little effect on the people in SoFi Stadium. While they may not have felt the earthquake, it still left a few people shaken.

As for the game, many of the Saints starters did not dress for the game, including QB Derek Carr. That left the game in the hands of Jameis Winston and Jake Haener.

It took a bit for either team to get on the scoreboard with a scoreless 1st Quarter, but the Saints Payton Turner forced a fumble with Bryan Bresee recovering it.

On the Saints ensuing drive, rookie running back Kendre Miller made a spectacular catch on a wheel route, setting New Orleans up on the Chargers 7-yard line. Miller then ran it in for you touchdown a 7-0 Saints lead.

Later on in the 2nd Quarter, the Saints came up with another turnover, an interception by Isaac Yiadom, giving New Orleans the ball on the Chargers 15. Unfortunately, the Saints settled for Ben Grupe field goal and 10-3 lead.

The Chargers would respond with a tying touchdown, but with just :27 remaining in the half, and on their own 32, Winston (13-21, 169 yards) drove the Saints down to field and managed to get another Grupe field goal and a 13-10 halftime lead.

Haener (7-11, 103 yards) took over in the 2nd Half and while he moved the team up and down the field, but points were more difficult to come by. New Orleans managed three Wil Lutz field goals, including one from 51-yards.

The Saints, hopefully returning to New Orleans safely, will host CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans Sunday night at 7P. Saints fans can listen to the game on 103.3 The GOAT with pre-game coverage beginning at 5P.

