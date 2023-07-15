New Orleans Pelicans fans are concerned with their superstar Zion Williamson after he made a cryptic Instagram post.

Williamson a big fan of The Notorious B.I.G’s “Ready to Die”. Earlier this week, Williamson posted the cover of the album with the background music of “Suicidal Thoughts.”

Williamson appeared extremely happy when he announced he was going to be a father in June.

Shortly thereafter, Moriah Mills an adult film star, began tweeting about dating Williamson.

Saturday she claims Williamson got physical with her.

With his numerous injuries, trying to get in shape for the upcoming season, becoming a father and a former flame attacking him on social media, one can understand Zion feeling stressed.

His fans are obviously concerned with Williamson’s well-being.

