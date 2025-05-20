(103.3 The Goat) - May is a time for plenty of action on the diamond, from baseball to softball as the regular season wraps up, conference champions are crowned and regional tournaments are held, all for the chance to head to the College World Series. Teams work all year round for the chance to head to the big games, and if they're good enough, they can even host their own regional.

Playing your regional at home has its advantages, not the least of which is having the home crowd to cheer you on. Having been at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park watching the Cajuns hosting one year, the atmosphere is electric. And it's the same every park you go to.

Another thing that is the same, no matter which park you go to are the rules set forth by the NCAA. They're announced prior to the start of each game. One announcement deals with the use of artificial noisemakers, which according to the NCAA are not allowed.

What is the NCAA Regulation Regarding Artificial Noisemakers?

According to NCAA regulations regarding softball and the use of artificial noisemakers:

5.11 Artificial Noisemakers Use

Objects used to make noise or amplify sound to show support, approval

or opposition to playing action, other than body parts, are considered

artificial noisemakers. It is not permissible to use equipment to make noise

(for example, banging on a bench/bucket with equipment, shoes, or hands,

banging bats and balls, etc.).

5.11.1 Spectators shall not use artificial noisemakers, air horns and electronic

amplifiers.

EFFECT—Such instruments shall be removed from the spectator areas by

the game management personnel. Any subsequent violation by the same

individual shall result in removal from the site and the umpire shall

file an electronic Incident Report to the NCAA softball secretary-rules

editor. See Rule 13.2.1.

This all leads in to the recent game between Texas and UCF at the regional softball tournament (hosted by Texas). While watching the game I couldn't help but notice the air horns that were being used in the outfield stands. It was made even more prominent by the announcers of the broadcast giving the fan the verbal 'go ahead' during one of the discussions.

This was a televised game, sanctioned by the NCAA, yet nothing was addressed during the game regarding the apparent improper use of artificial noisemakers. I searched the posted rules but could find no exceptions for post-season games and am left wondering why. Why was that fan able to employ the use of (multiple) airhorns, yet cowbells handed out at Lamson Park for a Senior Day were (rightfully) not allowed to be used.

Is this a double-standard, or is this a case of 'oops, we missed it'. I'm left with more questions than answers. If someone/anyone can explain why this was allowed, I'd love to hear the explanation so I don't leave this world with yet another unanswered question.