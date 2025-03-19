LAKE CHARLES, La. (103.3 The GOAT) – McNeese head basketball coach Will Wade is wrapping up another great season as the Cowboys head coach, but it looks like it's his last season there.

Multiple reports are out Wednesday afternoon confirming Wade is leaving Louisiana entirely to go head up a Division I team in the ACC.

Leading the Wolfpack

According to 247Sports, Wade was a top option for NC State, and the two parties have come to an agreement for the McNeese coach to take over the program once the season is over.

Wade was asked about the possibility of the move earlier on Wednesday amid rumors he was set to leave Lake Charles.

"We addressed it head on. I talked to them Saturday about it," Wade said at a press event. "Here's what it is, here is where we are. It was just me and our players and we all talked about it. I'm aware of what I have got going on. They're aware of what we've got going on. You just hit it head-on. We're all on the same page with everything."

Putting McNeese on the Map

The McNeese men's basketball program has seen a resurgence under Wade's leadership. He joined the school two years ago. Prior to that, he had been the head coach of the LSU Tigers, but parted ways with the school amid controversy.

Wade was cited for multiple Level 1 violations and allegedly paid a recruiter for influence over a player's decision to come to LSU. According to the accusations, he made those payments through an account in his wife's name.

He also allegedly agreed to send money to a former player's fiancee to keep her quiet about the corruption.

In 2018, Wade denied any business dealings with a runner accused to steering players to certain universities.

But since taking over at McNeese, he's been a massive force for change—and success. While there, he amassed two conference titles and two NCAA tournament berths.

Now, he's set to take that record of success to North Carolina and hopes to leave his mark on one of the top basketball conferences in the country, the ACC.