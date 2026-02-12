BOSSIER CITY, La. (KPEL News) — The Morgan City goalkeeper accused of knocking out a Bossier High School soccer player during Wednesday’s playoff brawl is now facing criminal charges.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Micah Wilkerson was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree battery. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office took him into custody and booked him into the St. Mary Parish jail on a $10,000 bond.

The Arrest

The arrest came one day after a fight broke out at midfield following Bossier’s 1-0 playoff victory over Morgan City. Video footage showed Wilkerson allegedly threw a punch that knocked Bossier player Leonardo Villareal unconscious.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies will take custody of Wilkerson to face his charges in Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident “remains under investigation.”

Multiple Agencies Working the Case

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and school officials from both Bossier High School and Morgan City High School.

The investigation started immediately after Wednesday’s game at Bossier High School. Players from both teams got red cards during the fight. The altercation happened seconds after the final whistle of the Division III playoff game.

Under Louisiana law, second-degree battery is a felony charge. It applies when someone intentionally inflicts serious bodily injury on another person.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison with or without hard labor. For a first offense, the judge can suspend the sentence and place the offender on probation instead.

What Happened Wednesday Night

Bossier beat Morgan City 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Senior Bryan Tuyizere scored on a first-half penalty kick for the game’s only goal.

After the final whistle, a fight broke out at midfield. Video shows Wilkerson threw a left hook that dropped Villareal. The Bossier player walked off the field on his own and later celebrated with his teammates in the locker room.

Villareal’s mother told KTBS Wednesday night she did intend to press charges. His brother Homero also plays for Bossier.

Impact on Playoffs

Bossier coach Gerardo Martinez said Wednesday the team would fight the red card suspensions before the quarterfinals. Those suspensions could hurt Bossier’s roster when they face top-seeded University Lab in the next round.

The quarterfinals run February 13-17, 2026. Bossier is going for its seventh straight quarterfinal appearance.

What Happens Next

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said it will release more information as the investigation continues. Wilkerson will be transferred from St. Mary Parish to Bossier Parish to face the battery charge.

School officials from both Bossier High School and Morgan City High School are cooperating with law enforcement. The LHSAA is also expected to review the incident for potential additional sanctions beyond the red cards issued on the field.