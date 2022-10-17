The Saints go into a short week as they face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. Surely, I don't need to exhaust the point of just how ridiculously injury-ridden the Saints are at the moment. Per usual.

One such key player hobbled by injury is some cornerback you may have heard of called Marshon Lattimore.

With the one exception against the Vikings in London, Lattimore has been locking defenders down when healthy

When the Seahawks rolled into the Superdome the week Lattimore got injured, he held DK Metcalf well under 100 yards when the pair matched up.

But Lattimore will likely miss out on the Thursday game and the Saints will have talented second-year starter Paulson Adebo guard perhaps the most dangerous deep threat in the NFL.

That's right, Robbie Anderson is now an Arizona Cardinal. He'll be burning up defenses all...

Wait, what?

This article wasn't supposed to be about the Robbie Anderson trade?

Oh... oh no.

Deandre Hopkins has finished serving his suspension for performance-enhancing substances.

The 5-time Pro-Bowler will see the field for the first time this season, and has managed to stay in the discussion for top receiver despite having a quarterback who looks like a high school freshman and a coach whose best play call is throwing his hands up in the air and acting like it isn't his fault.

This is the guy Paulson Adebo has to cover on a short week of rest.

The Saints will have to build an airtight defensive scheme to slow Hopkins down. And the most important thing to aid that will be getting to Kyler Murray. He's as shifty in the pocket as anyone the Saints have matched up against, and those kinds of quarterbacks have given this defense fits all season.

But ideally, Cam Jordan can do stuff like this:

If that happens, the defense can hopefully slow down this Cardinals team who is now much tougher on the edges of the offense.

At least it seems like the Saints may get an offensive weapon back in Chris Olave.

In any case, this Thursday game is sure to be explosive. The Over/Under is 45.

I say hammer the over. Especially with these two guys on the field.

