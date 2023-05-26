Should the New Orleans Saints Sign DeAndre Hopkins?

In Friday afternoon news dump, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Arizona Cardinals released veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Of course the first question everyone in Louisiana is asking “Should the New Orleans Saints sign Hopkins?”

To begin with, Saints fans do that every time a veteran is released. So thinking about Hopkins joining the Who Dat Nation is nothing new.

Second, you have to look at cap space.

Turns out the Saints actually have enough to pay Hopkins. But who else on that list would appear to be attractive to him?

Detroit, NY Jets, Cincinnati and Dallas seem like good landing places. Each of them have young wide receivers he could mentor without necessarily needing to the #1 wide receiver.

Now, you need to check the Saints wide receiver room. When healthy, Michael Thomas is among the league’s best and Chris Olave had a tremendous rookie season.

After that it’s Rashid Shaheed, Tre’Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, James Washington and rookie A.T. Perry.

So yeah, Mickey Loomis should pick up the phone and check in on Hopkins. It won’t cost any draft capital and the NFC South is wide open. And you just never know what’s going to happen on the field.

I still believe Philadelphia beats the 49ers with or without Brock Purdy earlier this year in the NFC Championship. But it would’ve been a whole lot more difficult.

I also believe Hopkins won’t end up with the Saints. That wouldn’t and shouldn’t stop Loomis from making a call.

