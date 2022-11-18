Bruce Arians Shares What He Told Marshon Lattimore That Spawned Fight Between Saints and Bucs

It's been a rough season for the New Orleans Saints.

At 3-7, they enter this Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams as one of the most disappointing teams in the league based on preseason expectations.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

The season has turned so bad, it may be hard to remember the 1-0 start.

After a thrilling come-from-behind win against the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons in week 1, New Orleans entered week 2 for what, at the time, was a huge matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Remember the brawl that broke out between the two teams?

Evans attacked Lattimore after Lattimore was talking trash with former Bucs coach (current team advisor) Bruce Arians, who shouldn't have even been on the sideline.

Bruce Arians Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images loading...

In an interview with The Athletic, Arians claims he only told Lattimore he was holding.

“It was a bad call and I was chewing out the referee like I was chewing him out the first three quarters,” Arians says. “It wasn’t like nothing new. Then Marshon came by. I told him he was holding. He said he thought the pass was uncatchable. Bulls—. And then the melee started.” The Athletic - Inside Bruce Arians's Post-Coaching Life

If Arians is telling the truth, his exchange with Lattimore likely wasn't what started the fight between the teams.

Lattimore and Evans have a history of bad blood.

Evans has never been able to find on-field success against Lattimore, and has taken a number of cheap shots from behind him in the past.

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

Lattimore has not played since week 5 due to a kidney injury.

Hopefully, he can return for the Saints Monday night matchup at Tampa Bay on December 5th.

