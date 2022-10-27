Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations.

Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record.

Adam Trautman Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams (Saints, Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons) currently sport a losing record.

While the Saints are in last place in the division, they're also only one game out of first place.

In order to fight their way out of pit, they'll need to play with more discipline, and get somewhat healthy.

Yesterday, Pro Bowler wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, pro bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and starting tight end Adam Trautman were all unable to practice due to injury.

Michael Thomas & Marshon Lattimore Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images loading...

Reports surfaced this week Thomas is getting better in the health department. He hasn't played since week 3.

Is Thomas getting closer to a return?

Jarvis Landry has had setbacks, preventing him from returning as soon as he'd like.

Jarvis Landry Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images loading...

As a whole, the Saints injury report today looks no different than it did yesterday, with one exception, and it's not a good one.

Tight end Juwan Johnson, who has led the team in offensive snaps this season among skill players, was added to the report with a hamstring injury.

Here is the complete rundown of the first injury/practice report of the week, as the Raiders are also dealing with their fair share of health issues.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP DNP TE Adam Trautman Ankle DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP G Andrus Peat Chest LP LP WR Keith Kirkwood Ankle LP LP CB Paulson Adebo Knee LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest/Knee LP LP G Calvin Throckmorton Hip FP FP DE Payton Turner Chest FP FP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle FP FP TE Juwan Johnson Hamstring LP

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday S Jonathan Abram Illness DNP WR Davante Adams Illness DNP DE Tashawn Bower Illness DNP LB Divine Deablo Back/Ankle DNP DE Clelin Ferrell Illness DNP LB Jayon Brown Hamstring LP QB Derek Carr Back LP TE Darren Waller Hamstring LP T Jermaine Eluemunor Ankle LP WR Mack Hollins Heel LP RB Josh Jacobs Foot LP WR Hunter Renfrow Hip LP WR D.J. Turner Hamstring LP

New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas (2-4) on Sunday at noon.

