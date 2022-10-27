Saints vs Raiders Thursday Injury Report

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations.

Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record.

Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams (Saints, Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons) currently sport a losing record.

While the Saints are in last place in the division, they're also only one game out of first place.

In order to fight their way out of pit, they'll need to play with more discipline, and get somewhat healthy.

Yesterday, Pro Bowler wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, pro bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and starting tight end Adam Trautman were all unable to practice due to injury.

Reports surfaced this week Thomas is getting better in the health department. He hasn't played since week 3.

Is Thomas getting closer to a return?

Jarvis Landry has had setbacks, preventing him from returning as soon as he'd like.

As a whole, the Saints injury report today looks no different than it did yesterday, with one exception, and it's not a good one.

Tight end Juwan Johnson, who has led the team in offensive snaps this season among skill players, was added to the report with a hamstring injury.

Here is the complete rundown of the first injury/practice report of the week, as the Raiders are also dealing with their fair share of health issues.

FP - full participant            LP - limited participant          DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
GAndrus PeatChestLPLP
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipFPFP
DEPayton TurnerChestFPFP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleFPFP
TEJuwan JohnsonHamstringLP

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
SJonathan AbramIllnessDNP
WRDavante AdamsIllnessDNP
DETashawn BowerIllnessDNP
LBDivine DeabloBack/AnkleDNP
DEClelin FerrellIllnessDNP
LBJayon BrownHamstringLP
QBDerek CarrBackLP
TEDarren WallerHamstringLP
TJermaine EluemunorAnkleLP
WRMack HollinsHeelLP
RBJosh JacobsFootLP
WRHunter RenfrowHipLP
WRD.J. TurnerHamstringLP

New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas (2-4) on Sunday at noon.

Listen to the action, along with the entire postgame, on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

