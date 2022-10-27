Saints vs Raiders Thursday Injury Report
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations.
Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record.
Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams (Saints, Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons) currently sport a losing record.
While the Saints are in last place in the division, they're also only one game out of first place.
In order to fight their way out of pit, they'll need to play with more discipline, and get somewhat healthy.
Yesterday, Pro Bowler wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, pro bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and starting tight end Adam Trautman were all unable to practice due to injury.
Reports surfaced this week Thomas is getting better in the health department. He hasn't played since week 3.
Is Thomas getting closer to a return?
Jarvis Landry has had setbacks, preventing him from returning as soon as he'd like.
As a whole, the Saints injury report today looks no different than it did yesterday, with one exception, and it's not a good one.
Tight end Juwan Johnson, who has led the team in offensive snaps this season among skill players, was added to the report with a hamstring injury.
Here is the complete rundown of the first injury/practice report of the week, as the Raiders are also dealing with their fair share of health issues.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Hamstring
|LP
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|S
|Jonathan Abram
|Illness
|DNP
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Illness
|DNP
|DE
|Tashawn Bower
|Illness
|DNP
|LB
|Divine Deablo
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Illness
|DNP
|LB
|Jayon Brown
|Hamstring
|LP
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Back
|LP
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Hamstring
|LP
|T
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|Heel
|LP
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Foot
|LP
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Hip
|LP
|WR
|D.J. Turner
|Hamstring
|LP
New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas (2-4) on Sunday at noon.
Listen to the action, along with the entire postgame, on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.